Hezbollah on Blida’s Crime: ‘Israeli’ Aggression against Lebanon is in Partnership with US

By Staff

Hezbollah issued the following statement on the “Israeli” aggression on Blida, South Lebanon:

The criminal Zionist enemy continues its series of crimes on Lebanese territory, persisting in its incursions and violations of Lebanon’s sovereignty and the sanctity of its citizens, with complete disregard for agreements, understandings, and international laws.

At Thursday’s [today] dawn, it penetrated deep into the border town of Blida, stormed the municipal building, and cold-bloodedly executed Ibrahim Salameh, a municipal employee, while he was asleep in his bed.

This atrocious crime that once again exposes the brutality and savagery of this enemy, which is thirsty for bloodshed without any justification.

Hezbollah strongly condemns this new “Israeli” crime, which came directly after the visit of the US envoy to Lebanon and her chairing of the Mechanism Committee meetings.

The party affirms that the Zionist aggression against our country takes place in partnership and collusion with the US, which gives the green light for every “Israeli” escalation and act of aggression, aiming to pressure Lebanon into implementing malicious agendas and projects that contradict its national interests and undermine its sovereignty and sources of strength.

The persistence of the enemy in its crimes and violations requires the Lebanese state and all political forces to adopt a unified, firm, and responsible national stance to strengthen Lebanon’s position in the face of these ongoing assaults.

Hezbollah values the position of the President of the Republic in calling on the Lebanese Army to confront the “Israeli” incursions and urges that the army be supported with all necessary means to enhance its defensive capabilities and to provide it with the political cover needed to face this savage enemy.

Hezbollah also calls on the government to take a different course from what it has followed over the past eleven months and to assume its responsibilities by adopting a political and diplomatic plan to stop the aggressions, protect Lebanese citizens and their interests, and demand that the international community, the UN Security Council, and UNIFIL fulfill their responsibilities by taking strong and effective positions to halt the attacks.

Hezbollah extends its deepest condolences and sympathy to the family of the martyr, the municipality of Blida, and its honorable people, asking Almighty God to grant him mercy and the highest ranks, and to bless our people in Blida, the South, and all of Lebanon with patience and near relief, God willing.