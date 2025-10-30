Berri: “Israeli” Attacks Go Beyond Sovereignty Violations and UN Resolutions, Unmatched Aggression On Lebanon

By Staff

Commenting on the ongoing “Israeli” aggression against Lebanon, Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament Nabih Berri condemned the latest crimes carried out by “Israeli” occupation forces, including the targeting of an official administration under the Ministry of Interior and Municipalities at the municipal building of Blida and the cold-blooded assassination of municipal employee Ibrahim Salami.

He also highlighted the bombing of the Husayni Club building in the town of Al- Odaisseh, as well as attacks on the Lebanese Army and UNIFIL that prevented them from performing their duties.

“What happened in Blida and Al-Odaisseh, the aerial aggression in the morning against the towns of Al-Aaishiyah, Al-Jarmak, and Al-Khardali, and the violation of the skies over the capital Beirut and its southern suburbs exceeds ‘Israel’s’ violation of Lebanese sovereignty and UN resolutions; it is an aggression against Lebanon that cannot be condemned enough,” Berri added.

Speaker Berri went on saying, “The current moment requires all Lebanese to uphold all principles of unity and support His Excellency the President of the Republic and his recent stance regarding today’s events.

He concluded, “May mercy be upon the martyr Salami, patience and solace to his family, and respect and appreciation to the people of Blida and all border villages with occupied Palestine.