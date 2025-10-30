Please Wait...

RSF Accused of Ethnic Massacre in Sudan’s El Fasher

folder_openSudan access_time 6 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have been accused of committing mass atrocities and acts of ethnic cleansing in El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, after seizing the city over the weekend.

According to the Sudanese Doctors’ Union, more than 177,000 civilians remain trapped amid widespread killings, sexual violence, and the total collapse of basic services.

In a statement on Wednesday, the union described the events as a “horrific massacre against unarmed civilians committed on an ethnic basis,” estimating that thousands have been killed, though communication blackouts have made verification difficult.

Medical sources reported summary executions, house raids, and civilians forced to dig their own graves, with some allegedly buried alive.

Around 2,000 people were killed within hours of the RSF’s entry into the city, the group said, adding that many victims were burned alive.

The statement also alleged a massacre at Saudi Hospital, where RSF fighters executed over 450 patients and wounded individuals, along with 1,200 elderly and injured civilians in nearby medical centers.

The Doctors’ Union said the killings are part of a systematic campaign to destroy non-combatant populations and cripple local infrastructure, warning that El Fasher faces a “complete humanitarian collapse” unless urgent international action is taken.

