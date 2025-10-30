- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
China Reaffirms Plan to Land Astronauts on Moon by 2030
By Staff, Agencies
China has reaffirmed its goal of landing astronauts on the moon by 2030, underscoring steady progress in its expanding space program. The announcement came Thursday alongside the unveiling of a new Shenzhou crew set to depart for the Tiangong space station this week.
“Each program of the research and development work of putting a person on the moon is progressing smoothly,” said Zhang Jingbo, spokesperson for the China Manned Space Program.
He cited advancements in the Long March 10 rocket, new lunar suits, and a moon exploration vehicle as key milestones, stressing that China’s goal “remains firm.”
The latest Shenzhou mission is scheduled to launch Friday at 11:44 p.m. local time from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, carrying a three-member crew for a six-month rotation aboard Tiangong.
During their mission, the astronauts will conduct scientific experiments and station maintenance, supporting China’s broader plan to establish long-term space habitation and prepare for deep-space exploration.
Comments
- Related News