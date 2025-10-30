- Home
Kremlin Vows Response if US Violates Nuclear Moratorium
By Staff, Agencies
The Kremlin has dismissed US President Donald Trump’s recent claim that other countries have resumed nuclear testing, saying Moscow has carried out no such activity.
Responding to the remarks, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters, “We are so far not aware of this.” He added, “If it is about Burevestnik, then it is not a nuclear test. All nations are developing their defense systems, but this is not a nuclear test.”
The Burevestnik is a cutting-edge, nuclear-capable cruise missile powered by a compact reactor that provides it with a virtually unlimited range. Russia conducted a successful test of the system last week.
By contrast, Washington test-fired an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile in February and launched four Trident II submarine-based missiles in September.
Russia has not tested a nuclear weapon since 1990, during the Soviet era, while the United States halted its testing in 1992 under a congressional moratorium.
