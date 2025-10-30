“Loyalty to Resistance Bloc Condemns ’Israeli’ Aggression, Calls for Elections and Reconstruction”

Translated by Al-Ahed News

Statement of the Loyalty to Resistance Bloc

Date: 30/10/2025

The Loyalty to Resistance Bloc held its regular session on 30/10/2025, chaired by MP Muhammad Raad with the participation of its members. The Bloc discussed several political and parliamentary issues related to Lebanon, Palestine, and the region. The following statement was issued:

Lebanon and the region are enduring an escalating, organized, and systematic aggressive campaign led by the American-"Israeli" axis, involving governments, regimes, and various Arab and Lebanese entities. This campaign employs financial strangulation, economic suffocation, blockade, and pressure, supported by vast media capabilities aimed at manipulating public awareness, depriving people of their right to resist, and fully subjugating them to the imperialist assault designed to impose total surrender and perpetuate the Zionist entity’s control over the region.

This aggressive campaign is further reinforced by actors carrying US agendas, who frame threats under the guise of advice and concern for Lebanon and its people, urging acceptance of "Israeli"-American dictates and conditions.

The Zionist enemy is intensifying its criminal attacks, assassinations, and violations of Lebanon’s national sovereignty, destroying property and leveling land, all under the suspiciously silent oversight of the UNIFIL mechanism, alongside official inefficiency and the condemned silence of international guarantor bodies.

The Zionist enemy is also violating the Gaza ceasefire agreement, under flimsy pretexts, continuing its campaign of extermination with the full American cover, making Washington a full partner in these crimes.

Regarding recent political and parliamentary developments, the Bloc notes the following:

The Bloc strongly condemns the escalation and continuation of assassination crimes against Lebanese citizens, which have increasingly targeted the Lebanese Army and recently extended to the town of Blida, where gunfire was directed at the municipal building, resulting in the death of a municipal employee. The Bloc also denounces international silence regarding these attacks and the authorities’ failure to take effective measures to stop them or to file complaints with the UN Security Council and relevant international and legal bodies.

The Bloc emphasizes the necessity of holding parliamentary elections on schedule, in accordance with the current electoral law, to maintain public order, renew political life, and ensure the legitimacy and proper functioning of state institutions according to constitutional mechanisms. Attempts by some political forces to obstruct this process reflect a sectarian mindset seeking to monopolize the country’s key positions under an external-dependent vision.

The Bloc strongly condemns the escalating political campaign by the Lebanese Forces Party against Speaker of the Parliament, MP Nabih Berri, using the expatriate vote as a pretext for political posturing. This represents an unusual violation of the principles and ethics of political and parliamentary conduct. The Bloc expresses full solidarity and support for the Speaker’s stance, which embodies the safeguarding of the national interest, the Constitution, and the guarantee of equality and justice for all.

The Bloc welcomes the position of the President of the Republic regarding the obstruction of parliamentary sessions by some parties and urges all officials to act with the highest degree of responsibility and national consciousness to ensure that elections are held on time and that fair representation and equality, as guaranteed by the Constitution, are preserved.

While appreciating the administrative measure recently adopted by the government to study compensation programs for damages to Lebanese citizens and their property caused by the Zionist aggression, the Bloc emphasizes the urgent need to implement reconstruction steps and commence actual work, given its positive impact on citizens and general stability.