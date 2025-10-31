Ansarullah Fires Back at Katz: We Won’t Be Intimidated

By Staff, Agencies

Mohammed Al-Farah, a senior member of the Yemeni Ansarullah Resistance movement’s political bureau, issued a strong response to "Israeli" occupation so-called Security Minister Yisrael Katz’s recent threats against the movement.

“We will not allow a criminal to threaten us,” Al-Farah said, addressing Katz directly.

He added, “You have failed to achieve any of your military objectives. The fragility of your position and contradictions in your narrative are now clear to the world.”

Al-Farah also criticized the "Israeli" leadership for failing to retrieve captives from Gaza, despite having support from US and Western intelligence agencies.

In mid-October, the head of Yemen's Supreme Political Council, Mahdi al-Mashat, said his country will remain vigilant and fully prepared, while closely monitoring the implementation of the agreement to end the aggression on Gaza and allow aid into the country.

In a speech marking the 62nd anniversary of the October 14 Revolution, al-Mashat affirmed the Yemeni forces' readiness to respond to any developments regarding the Gaza agreement.

He pointed out that "the sacrifices made by our Yemeni people are in the eyes of God, and that they will only increase their determination and steadfastness in adhering to the just position, no matter how great the sacrifices."

Al-Mashat also revealed that "work is underway to develop and upgrade military capabilities in all areas to enable forces to confront the enemy's modern military technologies."