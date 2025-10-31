Teen Palestinian Martyred Amid West Bank IOF Raid

By Staff, Agencies

A 15-year-old Palestinian boy, Yamen Samed Hamed, was martyred on Thursday evening after being shot with live ammunition by the "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] during an incursion into the town of Silwad, east of Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank.

Local sources reported that the IOF stormed the town, triggering confrontations at its main entrance. During the raid, the forces fired live ammunition, tear gas, and sound bombs. Hamed sustained critical injuries during the confrontations and later succumbed to his wounds at the Palestine Medical Complex.

Eyewitnesses stated that the IOF deliberately obstructed medical assistance by preventing the ambulance from reaching the injured boy immediately.

He was left bleeding on the ground for several minutes before the forces allowed him to be transported to the hospital.

Despite emergency efforts, the boy was pronounced martyred upon arrival, marking yet another case of a Palestinian child claimed by the IOF, who prevented critical medical aid from reaching him on time.

In a related development, the IOF carried out another operation overnight in the town of Abwein, north of Ramallah. During the raid, a released detainee and his brother were detained after IOF stormed their home.

On a related note, "Israeli" settlers attacked Palestinian vehicles, attempting to storm villages near Ramallah on Wednesday night, in the latest wave of settler violence targeting Palestinian civilians in the occupied West Bank.

According to local sources, settlers hurled stones at Palestinian vehicles near the entrance of the village of Deir Nidham, northwest of Ramallah. Several cars sustained damage and shattered windows, though no injuries were reported.

In a separate incident, settlers assaulted the outskirts of the village of Burqa, east of Ramallah, and attempted to storm the area. Residents confronted the settlers before the IOF raided the village following the attack.

According to the Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission, "Israeli" settlers have carried out 7,154 attacks against Palestinians and their property across the West Bank since October 7, 2023, resulting in the martyr of 34 Palestinians.