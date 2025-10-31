Iran, Telegram Discuss Lifting Ban

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Ministry of Information and Communications Technologies [ICT] started talks with Telegram and other social media platforms, aimed at getting them to comply with Tehran’s conditions and unblocking the messengers.

Tehran will cease blocking the messengers if they take steps to fulfill certain steps set out by an Iranian Supreme Council of Cyberspace resolution earlier this year, the agency said.

The conditions include the platforms’ compliance with Iran’s national security requirements, preserving its sovereignty, strengthening the rule of law, and not harming domestic social media platforms, according to reports.

The resolution also set out a mechanism for certain members of the cyberspace watchdog to lead negotiations, with the main responsibility for the talks falling under the Iranian ICT ministry, it added.

Tehran banned Telegram and certain other messengers in 2018, arguing that they were being used by anti-government groups to incite violence and threaten national security amid widespread upheaval.

Despite being officially barred, Telegram and other foreign social media apps have remained popular in the country, with many users skirting the ban using Virtual Private Networks [VPNs].