US Bill Supports Controversial ’Israeli’ Control of Al-Aqsa

By Staff, Agencies

Several US lawmakers closely aligned with "Israel" are reportedly preparing to introduce a highly controversial resolution in Congress that seeks to cement "Israeli" domination over the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East al-Quds.

The initiative, led by Congresswoman Claudia Tenney and Congressman Clay Higgins, calls on the US House of Representatives to formally endorse "Israel’s" unilateral authority over one of Islam’s holiest sites, media reports said Thursday.

The draft resolution also urges lawmakers to recognize what it describes as “the inalienable right of the Jewish people to full access to the site and their right to pray and worship therein.”

It claims that Jews and Christians face “severe restrictions” compared with Muslims in accessing the compound. Additionally, the proposal reaffirms US recognition of occupied al-Quds as "Israel’s" “capital”, following President Donald Trump’s controversial 2017 declaration.

Right-wing groups, including the Zionist Organization of America and the Middle East Truth Foundation, both closely associated with "Israeli" so-called prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, are reported to be supporting the measure.

Observers have described the resolution as a “dangerous political move” aligned with the "Israeli" right’s longstanding agenda of asserting full control over al-Quds and dividing al-Aqsa Mosque both temporally and spatially.

The policy of partitioning access at the mosque has long been opposed by Palestinians and much of the international community.

Under the existing status quo, only Muslims are allowed to worship inside the compound, while non-Muslims may visit but are prohibited from praying there.

Since "Israel’s" 1967 occupation of al-Quds, an agreement with Jordan has governed the site, but Muslims have often been disadvantaged, raising fears the resolution could worsen restrictions and tensions.

The situation is compounded by repeated intrusions at al-Aqsa Mosque by "Israeli" settlers under the protection of "Israeli forces".

Itamar Ben Gvir, head of the extremist Otzma Yehudit party and a key partner in "Israel’s" ruling coalition, has made public visits to the mosque during periods of heightened tension.

Ben Gvir and others in his party are long-time proponents of Jewish rituals at al-Aqsa—a practice widely considered illegal under international law.

The Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas has condemned these incursions as a “flagrant violation” of the mosque’s sanctity and a “desperate attempt” to Judaize the holy site.

Palestinian leaders have repeatedly emphasized their commitment to defending al-Aqsa and preventing its division or takeover by "Israeli" authorities.

Gaza-based groups have called on Palestinians to strengthen their presence at the mosque and actively confront settlers’ intrusions.

The resolution comes amid a broader context of escalating violence. Since early October 2023, "Israel’s" aggression in Gaza have claimed lives of at least 68,800 Palestinians, many of them women and children.

US support for "Israel" remains strong, with billions in recent military aid fueling critics’ claims it enables violence against Palestinians.

Analysts warn that any US endorsement of "Israel’s" unilateral control over al-Aqsa could have severe regional and political ramifications.

By challenging the delicate balance established under the 1967 agreement with Jordan, the measure risks inflaming tensions not only in East al-Quds but across the broader West Asia.

Security experts have cautioned that legitimizing "Israeli" dominance at one of Islam’s most sacred sites could provoke unrest on an unprecedented scale.

Observers say the resolution reflects a larger strategy by "Israel" and its allies to assert control over Palestinian religious and political life in East al-Quds, effectively using US political support to reinforce its territorial ambitions.

In essence, the proposed US resolution threatens to institutionalize "Israeli" authority over al-Aqsa Mosque, potentially rewriting the centuries-old religious and legal framework governing the site, while further deepening the humanitarian and political crisis faced by Palestinians in occupied East al-Quds.