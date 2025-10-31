Please Wait...

Loyal to the Pledge

’Israel’ Continues to Breach Ceasefire Agreement with Lebanon

7 hours ago
By Abir Qanso

Official Tally of “Israeli” Violations Since the Ceasefire Declaration with Lebanon [From Dawn November 27, 2024 Till The Morning of October 30, 2025]
 

Israel Lebanon SouthLebanon

Last Update: 31-10-2025 Hour: 06:55 Beirut Timing

