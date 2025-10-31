Sudan: Satellite Images Reveal Atrocities after El Fasher Siege

By Staff, Agencies

Paramilitary forces from Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have seized full control of El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, after an 18-month siege that left the city cut off from food, medicine, and aid supplies.

According to eyewitness accounts and satellite imagery cited by The Financial Times, the RSF takeover has been accompanied by mass killings, including the reported massacre of 460 patients and relatives at El Fasher’s Saudi Maternity Hospital.

The World Health Organization compared the scenes to the “darkest days” of the Darfur conflict two decades ago. Images analyzed by the Yale Humanitarian Research Lab showed what appear to be human remains and bloodstains within the hospital grounds.

Videos shared by RSF fighters show executions, torture, and assaults inside medical facilities and on city streets. One clip reportedly features RSF commander Al-Fatih Abdallah Idris (Abu Lulu) personally executing civilians; he has previously been accused of war crimes in Darfur.

Analysts say the footage could amount to direct evidence of crimes under international law, marking one of the worst atrocities of Sudan’s ongoing civil war.