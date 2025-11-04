Sheikh Qassem Highlights Sovereignty, Resistance, and Agricultural Revival at Ardi Market

Translated by Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem delivered a series of statements emphasizing Lebanese sovereignty, agricultural revival and resistance against foreign pressure and "Israeli" aggression. The remarks were made during the inauguration of the Ardi [My Land] Market, a development initiative aimed at promoting local agriculture and craftsmanship.

Describing the market as a “model and innovative development initiative,” he highlighted the slogan “My land belongs to its people,” stressing that the land truly belongs to all Lebanese and “this exhibition is for all Lebanese — it belongs to no single sect.”

Sheikh Qassem praised the steadfast people of southern Lebanon, describing them as brave and truly sovereign, “harvesting olives in a scene of sovereignty and independence” and “offering their sons to remain attached to their land.”

He warned that occupation is temporary, asserting that “the landowner holds the future; occupation is transient,” and that those who resist preserve their land and existence while those who surrender lose both.

Emphasizing the principle of sovereignty, Sheikh Qassem declared: “Anyone who wants to adhere to the Taif Accord cannot choose parts of it and ignore others — its first principle is sovereignty, the liberation of the land, unity, and shared pain for every citizen.”

He reaffirmed Hezbollah’s commitment to Jihad Al-Binaa, a foundation dedicated to serving the people through selflessness, and to agricultural and industrial initiatives launched under Sayyed Nasrallah’s leadership aimed at resisting foreign pressure and relying on national resources.

His Eminence criticized the state’s limited support for the agricultural sector, lamenting that “we regret the state’s absence in supporting the agricultural sector; support mechanisms must be provided to improve production, as the ‘Jihad al-Binaa’ Foundation does.”

He also stressed the need for proper marketing, insisting that “appropriate marketing must be established to reduce intermediaries between farmers and buyers.”

A major focus of Sheikh Qassem’s speech was the political and security challenges facing Lebanon. He sharply criticized US involvement in the country, stating: “America claims to act in Lebanon to address the problem, but it is not an impartial mediator; rather, it sponsors and expands the aggression.”

He denounced ongoing "Israeli" violations, including attacks, assassinations, and destruction of civilian infrastructure, asking pointedly: “Has the Lebanese Army’s defense of its land and citizens become a crime? What is the American position on the enemy’s killing of civilians and the ongoing destruction? What is the American position on the enemy’s assassination of a government employee and other civilian martyrs without any justification?”

He reaffirmed Hezbollah’s position that intimidation will not alter their commitment to resistance and steadfastness, emphasizing: “We are not advocates of surrender or defeat, and we will not accept that.”

Sheikh Qassem emphasized that the Lebanese government bears primary responsibility for safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty, praising the president’s orders for the army to confront "Israeli" incursions as “a responsible position on which to build.”

He urged the government to draft comprehensive plans to support the army and strengthen national unity, warning that “we do not seek support; we ask that we not be stabbed in the back or serve ‘Israeli’ interests.”

He insisted that Hezbollah does not seek to usurp any state role, saying: “Those who accuse us otherwise should cease their allegations.”

Concluding, Sheikh Qassem reaffirmed that “the resistance is a strength for Lebanon and must be preserved,” stating that while Israel may occupy, “it will not be able to sustain its occupation of our land.”