’Israeli’ Aggression Target Southern Lebanon: Nabatieh al-Fawqa and Choukine Hit
By Staff, Agencies
"Israeli" airstrikes in southern Lebanon hit the town of Nabatieh al-Fawqa, near the industrial zone, as well as the Choukine–Nabatieh road.
According to the National News Agency, a motorbike rider was targeted by an "Israeli" drone strike with a guided missile in Choukine, resulting in his martyrdom.
Local authorities have confirmed the fatality.
Further information regarding casualties or the extent of damage from the strikes is currently limited.
These incidents unfold against a backdrop of repeated breaches of the ceasefire agreement between "Israel" and Lebanon that came into force on 27 November 2024.
Lebanese authorities report that since that date, "Israeli" occupation forces have committed thousands of violations, including airspace intrusions, ground incursions, and demolitions of civilian homes.
