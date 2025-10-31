Iran Condemns US Tribute to Executed Terrorist

By Staff, Agencies

Iran has strongly denounced a US official’s memorial for Jamshid Sharmahd, the executed leader of the anti-Iran Tondar group, calling it “shameful” and an endorsement of terrorism.

The reaction came after US State Department deputy spokesperson Tommy Pigott posted on X to “honor the memory” of Sharmahd, who was sentenced to death for orchestrating terrorist attacks inside Iran.

Mohsen Shamsizadeh Rawandi, Iran’s deputy foreign ministry spokesperson, criticized the tribute, saying, “This is truly shameful and pathetic. US politicians have become so addicted to supporting blind terrorism that they even shed tears for dead terrorists who took pride in killing and maiming innocent Iranians.

” He added that Pigott’s remarks demonstrate US complicity and increase Washington’s international responsibility.

Sharmahd, a German citizen and US resident, led the Tondar group, which Iran classifies as a terrorist organization.

He was responsible for a 2008 bombing at a Shiraz mosque, which killed 14 people and injured hundreds.

Iran’s statement underscores Tehran’s view that US actions signal continued support for anti-Iran terrorist networks and highlights tensions between the two nations over security and counterterrorism.