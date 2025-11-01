Please Wait...

Our Forgotten Detainees: The Resistance Fighter who Fought ’Israel’s’ Brutality

Our Forgotten Detainees: The Resistance Fighter who Fought 'Israel's' Brutality
By Abir Qanso

He was determined to stand alongside the mujahideen who refused humiliation for their homeland and its soil.

He fought with them on the frontlines in the village of Aita al-Shaab until he was captured in October 2024, after his ammunition ran out. He appeared in a video the enemy broadcast on television at that time.

