Trump Denies Plot to Attack Venezuela

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has rejected claims that he is preparing military action against Venezuela, whose left-wing government he has accused of aiding “narcoterrorist” groups.

Multiple media outlets reported that the White House was weighing potential operations on Venezuelan soil, with the Wall Street Journal claiming on Thursday that the US had identified targets, including “military facilities used to smuggle drugs.”

Asked about the reports aboard Air Force One on Friday, Trump said, “No. It’s not true.”

Since September, the US has destroyed at least 14 alleged cartel boats in the Caribbean, killing more than 61 people, according to Reuters.

Trump dispatched an armada to the region, including the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford, and authorized covert CIA operations inside Venezuela.

He recently said the US may have to eventually strike targets on land, but denied seeking to topple President Nicolas Maduro, whom the FBI has placed on its wanted list.

Maduro rejected the allegations of drug trafficking and vowed to defend the country in the event of an invasion. Last week, he accused the US of “fabricating a new war” and called for peace.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro also condemned Washington’s actions, saying that one of the strikes had killed an ordinary fisherman with no links to cartels.