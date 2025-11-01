Gaza Forensics: Detainees Found Bound, Blindfolded, Tortured

By Staff, Agencies

Most of the bodies of Palestinian martyrs returned from "Israel" were found blindfolded, with their hands and feet bound, Gaza’s forensic department spokesperson revealed.

These, he said, are compelling evidence that the Palestinian detainees were brutally tortured before being executed.

He urged all international organizations to urgently enter the Gaza Strip to document these violations by "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] and ensure accountability for crimes committed against Palestinians.

The findings came after "Israel" handed over to Gaza authorities the bodies of 30 Palestinian martyrs who had been held in its prisons, as part of the ongoing ceasefire exchange deal, the Palestinian news agency Safa reported on Friday.

The bodies were transferred to Nasser Hospital in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis. This is reportedly the fifth handover of bodies, which brings the total count up to 225. Many bodies are said to bear traces of torture and execution, such as burns, bound hands, and eyes.

The Guardian reported last week that the "Israeli" entity had handed over to Gaza at least 135 mutilated bodies of Palestinians who were held at the notorious "Israeli" Sde Teiman military base. The facility is believed to be the site of summary executions, torture, and sexual abuse. The daily reported that photos of Sde Teiman detainees in its possession showed people blindfolded and handcuffed.

It is worth noting that the Gaza ceasefire took effect on October 10, with a declaration signed days later by US, Egyptian, Qatari, and Turkish leaders; Hamas freed 20 captives in exchange for 1,968 Palestinian detainees.

The al-Qassam Brigades previously withheld the handover of the two bodies in response to "Israeli" violations of the ceasefire agreement, citing heavy aerial bombardments on Gaza despite intensive efforts to recover the remains. The process required Egyptian equipment and machinery, albeit limited, to enter Gaza to assist with the retrieval.

The Brigades emphasized that ongoing "Israeli" assaults and violations in Gaza are severely hindering search, excavation, and recovery efforts.

"Any 'Israeli' escalation will delay the recovery of more bodies," the statement warned, stressing that the occupation's actions are obstructing progress in locating and identifying the remains of its deceased.