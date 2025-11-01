Gaza Ceasefire Breached as IOF Strikes Khan Younis

By Staff, Agencies

The "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] carried out artillery shelling and opened heavy fire from helicopters east of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, marking a new breach of the ceasefire agreement.

Eyewitnesses confirmed the use of live ammunition and shelling in residential areas, as explosions were heard across the eastern districts of the city.

Medical sources reported that a young man was martyred after the IOF bombed his home in the Musbah neighborhood of Abasan al-Kabira, east of Khan Younis.

Another young man succumbed to wounds sustained earlier in an "Israeli" airstrike targeting a tent sheltering displaced civilians in the Mawasi area of Khan Younis.

In a separate incident, the Baptist Hospital in Gaza City confirmed the martyrdom of a citizen and the injury of his brother by IOF bullets in the Shuja'iyya neighborhood, east of the city, bringing the death toll to three.

The IOF also conducted demolition operations targeting homes east of Gaza City and Khan Younis. Massive explosions were also reported as houses were destroyed. In parallel, "Israeli" warships opened fire off the coast of Gaza City, escalating the violations.

These repeated "Israeli" ceasefire violations in Gaza come amid ongoing air raids and artillery bombardments across various areas of the Gaza Strip.

In addition to the attack escalation, "Israel" continues to violate the humanitarian aspects of the agreement, exacerbating conditions for displaced civilians and limiting the flow of aid.

The occupation's actions have resulted in dozens of martyrs and injuries in recent days, as the ceasefire agreement continues to be systematically undermined.

Two days ago, the IOF massacred over 100 Palestinians, including dozens of children, targeting homes and tents of displaced families across Gaza.