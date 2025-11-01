“Israel’s” Gallant: I Was Lied to about ‘Sde Teiman’ By Military Advocate

By Staff, Agencies

Former “Israeli” War Minister Yoav Gallant claimed on Friday that the former "Israeli" occupation forces’ top attorney Military Advocate General [MAG] Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi lied about the probe into a leaked video from the “Sde Teiman” Base earlier this year.

“Immediately after the leak of the video from ‘Sde Teiman’, I instructed that a swift investigation be opened to identify the leaker and bring them to justice,” Gallant wrote on a X post.

He added, “I summoned the MAG to my office to understand why the investigation was dragging its feet. I asked her why the leaker had not been identified. In her response, as is now clear to all, the Military Advocate General deliberately lied and said that ‘the investigation is prolonged because dozens of people were exposed to the video'."

“The MAG’s letter of resignation is a mockery and proof that she has not internalized the gravity of her actions.”

He further added that the full force of the law must be brought to bear on anyone who harms the “Israeli” army, and “especially on those who are supposed to ensure that the ‘law’ and orders serve as a guiding light for the ‘Israeli’ army.”

Gallant's comments came after Tomer-Yerushalmi resigned from her position as the IOF's Military Advocate General. She handed in her resignation letter about an hour after War Minister Yisrael Katz tried to fire her.

"I approved the leaking of evidence to the media in an attempt to confront the false propaganda against the law enforcement officials in the military. I take full responsibility for all of the evidence that was sent out to the media by this unit. Based on this responsibility, I have also decided to conclude my role as the MAG," the letter read.

Katz, along with IOF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir, agreed that the IOF chief will compile and present a list of recommended replacement candidates to the minister, the IOF confirmed later on Friday.