Red Cross Repatriates 3 ’Israelis’ As Ceasefire Talks Falter

By Staff, Agencies

The International Committee of the Red Cross [ICRC] on Friday transferred to the "Israeli" occupation the remains of three captives from Gaza, amid ongoing obstruction by "Tel Aviv" that has stalled the ceasefire’s second phase.

"Israeli" broadcaster KAN reported that the Red Cross delivered the remains to the "Israeli" National Forensic Institute for examination.

No details were released on the circumstances or conditions surrounding the handover.

Since the ceasefire began on Oct. 10, Hamas has released 20 living captives and handed over the remains of 19 others, most of them "Israelis".

The "Israeli" occupation, however, claimed one of the bodies did not match its list of captives — a move critics see as part of its continued political manipulation of the truce process.

Despite the declared ceasefire, the "Israeli" forces have claimed lives of 211 Palestinians and wounded 597 others, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

"Tel Aviv" has conditioned any progress in negotiations for the second phase of the truce on receiving all captive remains — a demand Hamas says is unrealistic given the scale of devastation inflicted on Gaza.

The first phase of the deal called for the release of "Israeli" captives in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian detainees.

It also envisioned rebuilding Gaza and creating a new administrative structure independent of Hamas.