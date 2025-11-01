Congress Deadlocked as Shutdown Pain Deepens

By Staff, Agencies

The government shutdown is on the verge of becoming the longest in US history — and lawmakers still have no idea how much longer it will go.

In Washington, senators left town for the weekend deadlocked and more frustrated than ever, while critical safety net programs could soon lose federal funding for the first time.

Federal judges directed the Trump administration to tap emergency funds for November food stamps. Trump said he’d honor the ruling if courts confirm it’s legal.

Court approval would only partially delay food stamp relief, leaving millions facing a shortfall in basic support.

After a week abroad, Trump returned, calling to eliminate the Senate filibuster—a “nuclear” move that alarms even his allies.

GOP Sen. Jim Justice of West Virginia said the Senate standoff stems from “everybody want[ing] to win,” noting that many Americans are suffering.

Sen. John Fetterman fumed, “I imagine being a parent with a couple kids…when the things that they’ve depended on now is gone,” criticizing Congress for failing to reopen funding.

Lawmakers from both parties privately admit they must end the shutdown within a week or two to avoid worse consequences, sources say.

And publicly, many are hopeful that the skyrocketing pressure on both Republicans and Democrats will force the two sides to find a deal.

Sen. Chris Coons warned, “There’s going to be a flood of phone calls from people saying…my health care is going to go up by that much,” noting Democrats would also face a surge of constituent calls.

GOP leaders expect Democrats to yield after the Nov. 4 elections, with talks focusing on ACA subsidy extensions and full-year spending bills.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune said he hopes Election Day “frees people up to move forward with opening government,” suggesting Democrats may yield once turnout worries subside.

Democratic leaders remain firm, insisting they won’t budge without a direct commitment from Trump on health care.

As the shutdown has dragged on, even some Republicans have grown antsy as Johnson has kept the House out of session since September 19 and lawmakers have remained in their districts.

GOP Rep. Stephanie Bice said, “Of course I do [like being here] because I get to see all of my constituents,” but added that Congress is “built to work here” and the current situation feels unusual.

Many House lawmakers admit uncertainty if the shutdown continues past the Nov. 21 funding deadline.

Democrats highlighted Trump’s late-night push to nuke the filibuster, adding uncertainty about his role in ending the shutdown.

In a Friday statement, White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson warned “nuclear options will need to be invoked” if Democrats don’t act, while GOP leaders dismissed weakening the filibuster but emphasized unity to end the shutdown.

That includes Trump’s resistance to any further meetings with Hill leaders, despite constant requests from Democratic senators.

Sen. Jacky Rosen rejected a GOP offer linking ACA subsidy votes to ending the shutdown, joking, “I’m not sure that Leader Thune is really the leader of the Senate.”

White House officials have insisted that their stance remains unchanged, and that there won’t be any negotiations until Democrats cave and reopen the government.

“Let them open up the country, and we’ll meet,” Trump said Friday. “We’ll meet very quickly. But they have to open up the country.”

Before Trump’s return, aides considered offering to reverse mass federal worker firings to entice Democrats to reopen the government, sources said.

Sources cautioned the talks were preliminary and produced no decisions, partly due to fears Democrats could claim a shutdown victory.

GOP officials considered but quickly dismissed having Trump host bipartisan leaders at the White House to end the shutdown, a senior aide said.

Behind-the-scenes talks highlight the growing urgency to end the shutdown and concerns over who will face the political fallout.

Recent polls show more voters blame Trump and Republicans for the shutdown, while expiring food aid worries both Democrats and Republicans in red districts.

A GOP adviser said, “The question becomes, who politically gets the blame?” noting that shifting public opinion could push Republicans to resolve the shutdown.

Aides expect the shutdown to exceed the 35-day record from Trump’s first term, sources say.

Aides hope the shutdown won’t last past Tuesday’s elections, seeing Democrats eager for a solution, while Democrats insist Trump must offer one. Sen. Mark Kelly said, “We could end this at any moment…that includes the president.”