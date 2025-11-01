Iran: ’Israel’ Must Brace for Another Setback

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran is prepared for another attack from the Zionist entity, telling "Israel" it has to await another defeat should it attack Iran again.

The top Iranian diplomat said that, "We are prepared for any scenario and expect hostile behavior from the Zionist entity. We are at the apex of preparedness at all levels. 'Israel' will suffer another defeat in any future war."

He added that "We have gained a lot of experience from the recent war and tested our missiles in a real battle. If the Zionist entity launches an attack, it will come with dire consequences for it."

The Iranian Foreign Minister emphasized that "'Israel' tried to expand the scale of the war in the region by targeting our oil facilities. We managed to handle the war with 'Israel' excellently and prevented it from spreading in the region."

"The Zionist entity would not have been able to launch a war against Iran without the green light from the United States. Netanyahu is a war criminal, and it has been proven to the region that its real enemy is 'Israel'."

He said, “We emphasize the peaceful nature of our nuclear program” and expressed willingness to talk, but rejected Washington’s preconditions and any negotiations on its missile program.

He further asserted that, "We cannot stop uranium enrichment, and what is not achieved by war cannot be achieved through political means. We are not willing to negotiate directly with Washington. It is possible to reach an agreement through indirect dialogue."

Araghchi also talked about the fate of the enriched uranium after the US-"Israeli" aggression in June, saying that, "Nuclear materials remain buried under the rubble of bombed nuclear facilities and have not been moved elsewhere. Our nuclear buildings and equipment are damaged, but our technology remains intact."

Iran called the European snapback of sanctions “illegal” and said there is no international consensus, adding it is ready to engage with the West “without any dictates.”

With respect to the relations with the new regime in Syria, the top Iranian diplomat said that, "We support Syria's independence and territorial integrity and condemn the 'Israeli' enemy's attacks against it."