WH Cracks Down On Press Freedom

By Staff, Agencies

The White House has imposed new restrictions on journalists’ access to parts of the West Wing, including the area housing Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt’s office, requiring reporters to schedule appointments before entering.

The move marks the latest in a series of measures aimed at tightening control over the press corps covering the administration.

Earlier this year, the White House removed the Associated Press from the daily pool rotation after the agency declined to update its style guide by renaming the Gulf of Mexico as the “Gulf of America.”

Following a legal challenge, the administration assumed control of pool arrangements from the White House Correspondents’ Association [WHCA] and now selects which media outlets are granted close coverage of President Donald Trump’s daily activities.

Tensions rose at the Pentagon as War Secretary Pete Hegseth threatened reporters with credential loss over new reporting limits, prompting major outlets like Bloomberg and The New York Times to refuse compliance.

In a memo, Leavitt and Communications Director Cheung justified new White House press rules on national security, citing close work with the National Security Council [NSC] and sensitive materials.

Leavitt and Cheung wrote that “members of the press are no longer permitted to access Room 140 without prior approval” to protect sensitive material and maintain NSC-White House coordination.

The restriction takes effect immediately and will significantly alter how journalists interact with senior communications officials who are directly attuned to President Trump’s thinking.

Previously, reporters could access “Upper Press” to speak informally with senior aides and clarify policy statements in real time.

The tradition of press access has spanned multiple administrations, briefly interrupted under Bill Clinton but quickly restored to rebuild trust.

Under the new policy, reporters will retain access only to the lower-floor press offices near the briefing room, which are staffed by junior aides, according to Leavitt and Cheung.

The White House Correspondents’ Association sharply criticized the decision, warning that it undermines transparency and accountability.

“The White House Correspondents’ Association unequivocally opposes any effort to limit journalists from areas within the communications operations of the White House that have long been open for newsgathering, including the press secretary’s office,” WHCA President Weijia Jiang said in a statement.

“The new restrictions hinder the press corps’ ability to question officials, ensure transparency, and hold the government accountable, to the detriment of the American public,” Jiang added.