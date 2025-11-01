67 Killed in Syria During October Amid Sectarian, Political Violence

By Staff, Agencies

At least 67 people were killed across Syria in October 2025, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), which described the deaths as largely sectarian and politically motivated amid an ongoing surge in violence and fragmentation.

The victims included 59 men, seven women, and one child, with the highest toll recorded in Homs province (20 deaths), followed by Aleppo (12) and Hama (11).

Other provinces affected included Damascus countryside (8), Idlib (6), Latakia (5), and Tartous, Daraa, and Damascus with smaller numbers.

SOHR said many of the killings were sectarian, noting 18 cases in Homs and several others across Damascus countryside, Hama, Latakia, and Idlib.

The organization also documented a series of targeted assassinations, kidnappings, and field executions carried out by unidentified assailants in both government- and opposition-held territories.

Victims included civilians, ex-security personnel, and individuals accused of links to the state.

Among the victims was Dr. Haidar Younes Shahin, an agricultural engineer and former director of the Damage Compensation Fund, who was assassinated in his home in Tartous province. Locals described him as a respected figure in his community.