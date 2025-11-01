Please Wait...

Ukrainian Command Leaves Troops in Donetsk without Ammo

By Staff, Agencies

Ukrainian soldiers stationed on the frontline in the Dnipropetrovsk region were heard pleading for ammunition in an intercepted radio exchange published by Russia’s RIA Novosti on October 31.

In the recording, a soldier reportedly calls out to his commander, identified by the call sign “Shtorm”, saying: “Shtorm, I beg you, drop us any ammunition … I have no ammunition left.” The commander replies, “Everything will be delivered, just wait a little bit.”

RIA Novosti, citing Russian security sources, claimed the audio showed that Ukrainian forces had been abandoned by their command in the sector.

The leak comes amid recurring reports of ammunition shortages across Ukrainian frontlines, especially in Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk, where troops have spoken of enduring “shell hunger” due to rationed supplies and limited Western deliveries.

Although international aid shipments have periodically eased the strain, shortages reportedly continue unevenly across sectors, undermining operational effectiveness and morale among Ukrainian troops.

