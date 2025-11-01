- Home
Al-Quds Brigades Carried Out A Bombing Operation on ’Israeli’ Forces in Nablus
By Staff, Agencies
The al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, announced Saturday that its Nablus Brigade carried out a bombing operation against "Israeli" occupation forces in the northern West Bank.
According to the group, fighters detonated a Sijil-type guided explosive around 1:10 a.m., hitting an "Israeli" military vehicle and disabling it during an "Israeli" incursion into the New Askar refugee camp.
Meanwhile, "Israeli" forces intensified operations across the West Bank. In Turmus Ayya, north of Ramallah, troops set up a military checkpoint in the town center, inspecting vehicles and ID cards, leading to severe traffic congestion.
Elsewhere near Ramallah, the "Israeli" army sealed off al-Mughayyir village, closing its only remaining entrance after the eastern route was blocked in October 2023, effectively isolating residents.
In Jenin Governorate, "Israeli" forces arrested six Palestinians from Ya’bad and Qabatiya during overnight raids, while a family in al-Faraa refugee camp, south of Tubas, was forced to evacuate their home amid another incursion.
