Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

Al-Quds Brigades Carried Out A Bombing Operation on ’Israeli’ Forces in Nablus

Al-Quds Brigades Carried Out A Bombing Operation on ’Israeli’ Forces in Nablus
folder_openPalestine access_time 6 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, announced Saturday that its Nablus Brigade carried out a bombing operation against "Israeli" occupation forces in the northern West Bank.

According to the group, fighters detonated a Sijil-type guided explosive around 1:10 a.m., hitting an "Israeli" military vehicle and disabling it during an "Israeli" incursion into the New Askar refugee camp.

Meanwhile, "Israeli" forces intensified operations across the West Bank. In Turmus Ayya, north of Ramallah, troops set up a military checkpoint in the town center, inspecting vehicles and ID cards, leading to severe traffic congestion.

Elsewhere near Ramallah, the "Israeli" army sealed off al-Mughayyir village, closing its only remaining entrance after the eastern route was blocked in October 2023, effectively isolating residents.

In Jenin Governorate, "Israeli" forces arrested six Palestinians from Ya’bad and Qabatiya during overnight raids, while a family in al-Faraa refugee camp, south of Tubas, was forced to evacuate their home amid another incursion.

Quds Brigades Palestine military operation IsraeliOccupation

Comments

  1. Related News
Al-Quds Brigades Carried Out A Bombing Operation on ’Israeli’ Forces in Nablus

Al-Quds Brigades Carried Out A Bombing Operation on ’Israeli’ Forces in Nablus

6 hours ago
Red Cross Repatriates 3 ’Israelis’ As Ceasefire Talks Falter

Red Cross Repatriates 3 ’Israelis’ As Ceasefire Talks Falter

14 hours ago
Gaza Ceasefire Breached as IOF Strikes Khan Younis

Gaza Ceasefire Breached as IOF Strikes Khan Younis

16 hours ago
Gaza Forensics: Detainees Found Bound, Blindfolded, Tortured

Gaza Forensics: Detainees Found Bound, Blindfolded, Tortured

16 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 01-11-2025 Hour: 06:56 Beirut Timing

whatshot