Ansarullah: Yemen Poised to Hit Back at ’Israel”

By Staff, Agencies

Mohammed al-Farah, a member of Ansarullah’s Political Bureau, affirmed that Yemen is fully prepared to respond to the Zionist war criminals, describing their threats as “merely a cover to justify aggressive policies that do not erase the history of assaults.”

He warned that those who depend on intimidation “will find us responding in kind across all arenas."

Al-Farah on his X account stressed that Yemen is fully prepared to reply, not with publicity stunts or newspaper rhetoric, but with “practical measures that transform every hostile step into a political, economic and strategic cost that will weigh on the entity and destroy the history and future of the Zionist war criminals.”

He added that Ansarullah recognizes the Zionists’ aim to impose a single regional pole and subjugate any opponent, and said Yemen does not issue criminal threats but rather declares its readiness to make any aggression exact a heavy price.

Since the escalation of genocide in Gaza, Yemeni naval and missile operations have increasingly targeted vessels linked to the Zionist entity and its partners in the Red Sea.

Analysts note that developments in the Red Sea mark a strategic shift in deterrence: Yemen’s naval campaign has translated battlefield resilience into economic pressure, compelling the Zionist entity to bear the costs of rerouting and emergency logistics.

The blockade, they explain, forces the aggressor to pay an economic price for its crimes and siege against Gaza — a burden carried this time through commerce as well as through war.