Trump Rules Out War: Maduro’s Days Are Numbered

folder_openAmericas... access_time 10 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has dismissed the likelihood of direct military conflict with Venezuela, even as Washington intensifies its military operations in the Caribbean and continues threatening President Nicolas Maduro and his government.

In a 60 Minutes interview aired Sunday, Trump was asked whether the United States was preparing for war against Venezuela, following a series of aggressive military deployments in the region.

“I doubt it. I don’t think so,” Trump said, while accusing Venezuela of sending “people from prisons” into the United States, a claim yet to be verified.

When asked if his administration’s operations were focused on combating drug trafficking or on removing Maduro from power, Trump replied it was about “many things.”

He went on to suggest that Maduro’s time in power was limited, stating, “I would say yeah. I think so, yeah,” when asked if the Venezuelan leader's days were numbered.

Despite Trump’s denial of war intentions, recent US actions indicate a clear escalation.

The US has deployed nearly 16,000 troops to the Caribbean, including 10,000 soldiers and 6,000 sailors, excluding Puerto Rico, according to Pentagon data reported by The Washington Post.

The deployment includes eight Navy warships and a nuclear attack submarine, with the USS Gerald R. Ford carrier arriving next week, marking one of the largest recent US mobilizations in the region, officially aimed at combating drug trafficking.

According to The Hill, the US flew two B-1 bombers near Venezuela, though Trump called reports “false” while citing concerns over drugs.

