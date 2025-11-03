Iran: Army Vows To Counter Threats Against Iran

By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian Army declared its unwavering commitment to defend the country’s territorial integrity, national security, and the Islamic Republic system, emphasizing its full preparedness and steadfastness in the face of hostile threats.

On the occasion of the anniversary of the 1979 takeover of the US embassy in Tehran, the Army issued a statement underscoring the nation’s enduring resolve to protect its independence, dignity, and national honor through faith, insight, and divine leadership.

The statement noted that, with unity, vigilance, and comprehensive readiness, the Iranian people have always stood firm against the conspiracies of enemies and will continue to keep the proud flag of Iran raised high.

Referring to the legacy of that historical event, the statement added that today, under the wise guidance of The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, and with reliance on Almighty God, the Armed Forces of Iran stand at the forefront of defending the lofty ideals of the Islamic Revolution with unmatched cohesion and a spirit of jihad.

Reaffirming its allegiance to the ideals of late Imam Khomeini and the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the Army declared that it remains firmly committed to safeguarding Iran’s territorial integrity, national security, and the sacred system of the Islamic Republic, and assured the noble Iranian people of its readiness and steadfastness against all enemy threats.