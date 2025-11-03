Two Palestinians Martyred in Settler, IOF Attacks in WB

By Staff, Agencies

Two Palestinian citizens were martyred at dawn on Monday in separate incidents across the occupied West Bank, as violence by the "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] and settlers continues to escalate.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed that a 17-year-old boy succumbed to his wounds after being shot by the IOF in the town of Beit Furik, east of Nablus.

The boy was critically injured during confrontations that erupted on Sunday evening when the IOF stormed the town, closed the main checkpoint, and opened fire with live ammunition.

In a separate incident, a 35-year-old man was targeted after being shot by a settler near the northern entrance to the city of al-Khalil. According to local sources, the settler opened fire on the man, resulting in fatal injuries.

The Palestinian Red Crescent reported that its medical teams were prevented from reaching the wounded man, and settlers had sealed off the area before he was confirmed to have lost his life.

Local sources also stated that the IOF raided a medical center and chased an ambulance that was transporting one of the wounded, firing live bullets at the vehicle.

Such incidents reflect an ongoing pattern of targeting healthcare infrastructure and emergency responders.

The IOF also carried out a series of raids at dawn on Monday.

These included incursions into the towns of Sa’ir and al-Shuyukh, north of al-Khalil, as well as the storming of Beit Lahm. On the previous night, they attacked al-Yamoun, west of Jenin, and fired live rounds within residential areas.

The occupation's aggression against Palestinians continues across the West Bank and al-Quds, marked by daily raids, detentions, and settlement expansion attempts.

Amid this, Palestinians continue to be martyred and injured, while their homes, infrastructure, and safety remain under constant threat.

The latest development in the West Bank comes after the Commission of Detainees and Ex-

Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club announced on Sunday that Palestinian detainee Mohammad Ghawadreh, 63, from Jenin, had martyred in Gannot Prison, where he had been held since August 6, 2024.

According to the joint statement, Ghawadreh was the father of administrative detainee Sami Ghawadreh and the father of freed prisoner Shadi Ghawadreh, who was released earlier this year as part of the latest captive exchange deal and later deported to Egypt.