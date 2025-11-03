Clashes Erupt in Belgrade on Deadly Train Station Collapse Anniversary

By Staff, Agencies

In Belgrade, clashes broke out Sunday between supporters and critics of Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and his ruling SNS party.

The confrontation occurred during events marking the first anniversary of the train station canopy collapse that killed 16 people and ignited protests across the country.

The protesters, many of them university students, have been demanding accountability for the tragedy in Novi Sad, which occurred on November 1, 2024, and have accused the government of corruption and mismanagement.

A crowd led by Dijana Hrka, whose son died in the collapse, gathered outside the Serbian parliament building. Meanwhile, government supporters and students opposing the protesters’ tactics of blockading universities rallied in Pionirski Park, where they have been camping out since March.

Sporadic clashes broke out between the rival groups despite police efforts to separate them. RT Balkan reported that bottles and firecrackers were thrown. One person was arrested, police said.

Serbia’s Interior Ministry blamed “an organized group” within the anti-government protesters for the violence, saying that a tent in Pionirski Park had been set on fire. Supporters of the student blockade movement claimed that pro-SNS activists threw projectiles first.

Vucic, who has repeatedly claimed that the protests were incited from abroad, rejected allegations that his supporters were responsible for the clashes. “The blockaders can’t tolerate democracy or differing opinions,” he told Informer TV on Sunday. Vucic noted that several SNS offices have been set on fire since 2024.