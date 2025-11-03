Please Wait...

Baqaei: Iran To Protect Its Rights In Any Negotiation

folder_openIran access_time 8 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Esmaeil Baqaei emphasized that Tehran will not give up its legitimate and inalienable rights in any talks, stressing that respect for the nation’s rights and interests is the key condition for any meaningful dialogue.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Baqaei said the situation regarding potential talks with the United States is “clear.”

He emphasized that “the rights and interests of the Iranian nation must be respected,” and that Iran’s counterparts must recognize its undeniable rights.

“In no negotiation are we going to relinquish our legitimate rights unilaterally,” he asserted, adding that if this understanding and realism are established, then the ground could be prepared for dialogue. “But at present, we are not at that stage.”

Responding to a question about Iran’s lack of plans for negotiations, Baqaei said when the other side “seeks excessive demands and recognizes no limits,” it is unreasonable to expect Iranian negotiators to enter talks.

He noted that Iran has always maintained that in any negotiation process, “the interests and concerns of all parties must be addressed.”

Commenting on the International Atomic Energy Agency’s [IAEA] inspections in Iran, Baqaei noted that “some of the remarks made have been contradictory,” and that statements beyond the agency’s jurisdiction do not help cooperation.

He reaffirmed that Iran remains a member of the Safeguards Agreement and the NPT, while parliamentary law defines the framework for cooperation. “If the agency has a request, it must be decided by the Supreme National Security Council,” he said.

The spokesman finally explained that inspections of certain facilities, such as the Bushehr nuclear power plant for fuel loading and the Tehran Research Reactor for medical isotopes, are necessary and ongoing. “As far as I know, the inspection process at these two sites is underway.”

