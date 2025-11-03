Netanyahu Greenlights Ben-Gvir’s Bill To Assassinate Palestinian Detainees

By Staff, Agencies

The coordinator for the captives and the missing in the Zionist Prime Minister’s Office Brig.-Gen. [res.] Gal Hirsch said on Monday, the " Benjamin Netanyahu is in favor of so-called “National” Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s death penalty for Palestinian detainee bill.

The statements came during Ben-Gvir’s discussion and vote to advance the death penalty for Palestinian detainees’ bill ahead of its first reading in the plenum during a discussion at the Knesset’s National Security Committee.

The bill was approved by the committee in a vote to go plenum for first reading.

Hirsch had strongly opposed advancing the bill during the last discussion on the law in September, presenting the stance of the PMO.

He has stated that the bill could harm negotiations with Hamas to reach a deal to return the living captives in Gaza at the time.

Hirsch told the panel, “We are in a different reality now; the objection I had in the previous discussion is no longer relevant."

"I spoke with the prime minister, and he also supports the proposed law." Hirsch said.

“In the previous discussion, I opposed holding the debate itself due to the danger it posed to the lives of the [hostages]."

The bill is expected to be brought to a vote for first reading in the Knesset’s plenum already on Wednesday, KAN News reported on Monday.

Two weeks ago, Ben-Gvir gave a three-week deadline before his right-wing “Otzma Yehudit” Party would halt participation in coalition votes unless a bill to impose the death penalty on Palestinian detainees would be brought to the Knesset’s plenum for a vote.