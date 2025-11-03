Imam Khamenei: Iran’s Conflict with US Goes Beyond Tactics

By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution, His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, received thousands of students at Imam Khomeini's [RA] Husseiniyeh on Monday morning on the occasion of the anniversary of Aban 13th.

Aban 13th [Nov. 4th] anniversary is marked in Iran as the “National Day of Fighting against Global Arrogance." On this day, the Iranian students hold nationwide rallies to reaffirm their commitment to the 1979 Islamic Revolution and the fight against Western hegemony represented by the United States and its allies.

Addressing the students, the Leader said that the dispute and conflict between Iran and the United States is "in essence rather than something tactical."

Imam Khamenei noted that all the US presidents so far have sought Iran's surrender, something that has been said by the incumbent US President Donald Trump very clearly.

"The Americans sometimes say that they would like to cooperate with Iran. Cooperation with Iran is not possible with America's continued support for the accursed Zionist [regime], the existence of American military bases, and [US] interference in the region," he underscored.

He went on to stress that the Iranian students' move in taking over the US Embassy months after the 1979 revolution as a day of victory.

"Takeover of the US embassy by students revealed the true identity of the US government," he asserted.

The Leader said, while the sanctions have caused problems for the country, "the only solution to many problems and to make the country immune is to become strong."

"The government must do its own business with strength," His Eminence concluded.