Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

’Israel’ Launches Two Strikes on South Lebanon, Casualties Reported

’Israel’ Launches Two Strikes on South Lebanon, Casualties Reported
folder_openLebanon access_time 4 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Israeli warplanes carried out multiple airstrikes across southern Lebanon on Monday, targeting civilian areas and causing casualties and heavy damage, according to media reports.

One strike hit a civilian vehicle in the town of Doueir, in the Nabatieh district, igniting several nearby cars and damaging shops along a busy commercial street.

Civil defense teams rushed to extinguish the fires and rescue the wounded. At least one person was martyred in the attack, initial reports said.

Shortly after, a second airstrike struck the town of Aita al-Shaab, where another civilian was martyred. Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos as flames and smoke engulfed buildings, while local authorities sealed off the area to prevent further casualties.

The attacks mark yet another escalation in "Israel’s" ongoing violations of Lebanese sovereignty amid the fragile ceasefire along the southern border.

Lebanon airstrikes zionist aggression SouthLebanon

Comments

  1. Related News
’Israel’ Launches Two Strikes on South Lebanon, Casualties Reported

’Israel’ Launches Two Strikes on South Lebanon, Casualties Reported

4 hours ago
Our Forgotten Detainees: The Resistance Fighter who Fought ’Israel’s’ Brutality

Our Forgotten Detainees: The Resistance Fighter who Fought ’Israel’s’ Brutality

2 days ago
’Israeli’ Aggression Targets Southern Lebanon: Nabatieh al-Fawqa and Choukine Hit

’Israeli’ Aggression Targets Southern Lebanon: Nabatieh al-Fawqa and Choukine Hit

3 days ago
Sheikh Qassem Highlights Sovereignty, Resistance, and Agricultural Revival at Ardi [My Land] Market

Sheikh Qassem Highlights Sovereignty, Resistance, and Agricultural Revival at Ardi [My Land] Market

3 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 03-11-2025 Hour: 06:53 Beirut Timing

whatshot