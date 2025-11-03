- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
’Israel’ Launches Two Strikes on South Lebanon, Casualties Reported
By Staff, Agencies
Israeli warplanes carried out multiple airstrikes across southern Lebanon on Monday, targeting civilian areas and causing casualties and heavy damage, according to media reports.
One strike hit a civilian vehicle in the town of Doueir, in the Nabatieh district, igniting several nearby cars and damaging shops along a busy commercial street.
Civil defense teams rushed to extinguish the fires and rescue the wounded. At least one person was martyred in the attack, initial reports said.
Shortly after, a second airstrike struck the town of Aita al-Shaab, where another civilian was martyred. Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos as flames and smoke engulfed buildings, while local authorities sealed off the area to prevent further casualties.
The attacks mark yet another escalation in "Israel’s" ongoing violations of Lebanese sovereignty amid the fragile ceasefire along the southern border.
Comments
- Related News