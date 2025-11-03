Nigeria Rejects US Threat of Unilateral Military Action Over Christian Killings

By Staff, Agencies

Nigeria has firmly rejected any unilateral US military intervention against Islamist insurgents, insisting that foreign assistance must respect its sovereignty, following threats by US President Donald Trump to launch strikes in the country.

Presidential spokesperson Daniel Bwala said Sunday that Nigeria “remains a sovereign nation,” stressing that “any form of intervention must come through engagement and consent.”

His remarks came a day after Trump announced he had instructed the Pentagon to prepare for possible troop deployments or airstrikes in Nigeria.

Trump on Saturday accused the Nigerian government of failing to stop what he called “record numbers” of Christian killings, designating the country a “Country of Particular Concern.”

He also threatened to suspend aid, declaring on social media: “If we attack, it will be fast, vicious, and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our CHERISHED Christians!”

Bwala responded that while Abuja welcomes cooperation with international partners to combat insecurity, it “would not be diplomatically appropriate” for Washington to act without consultation.

Nigeria has been battling deadly insurgencies by Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) for more than a decade, with tens of thousands killed and millions displaced.

The US move follows pressure from lawmakers such as Congressman Riley Moore, who urged the State Department to take “immediate action” against what he described as systematic persecution of Christians.

Moore claimed more than 7,000 Christians have been killed in Nigeria this year, and over 19,000 churches attacked since 2009.

However, Nigeria’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, rejected the US designation, telling RT that violence in Nigeria “affects all communities.”

“Those that are being killed are not only Christians,” Ebienfa said. “We are doing our best to stop the killings — not only of Christians, but of all Nigerians.”