IRG Asserts Unmatched Readiness Since 12-Day War

folder_openIran access_time 11 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Members of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission held a joint meeting with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] Commander-in-Chief Major General Mohammad Pakpour, senior IRG officials, and IRG intelligence chief Brigadier General Khademi, according to MP Ebrahim Rezaei.

During the session, IRG commanders presented a comprehensive report on recent operations. General Pakpour outlined the IRG’s performance since assuming command, highlighting actions taken during the 12-day war and subsequent operations aimed at deterring and responding to "Israeli" aggression, particularly in the aerospace domain.

Pakpour emphasized that the IRG’s current state of readiness is “significantly higher” than during the 12-day conflict with the "Israel", stressing that the force is fully prepared to counter any threat or hostile act.

General Khademi also briefed lawmakers on national security conditions and measures implemented to enhance internal security.

Commission members praised the IRG’s efforts, especially during the 12-day war, and reaffirmed Parliament’s full support for the force, pledging to use all available legislative capacities to back its missions.

Israel Iran zionist aggression UnitedStates IsraeliOccupation IRG

