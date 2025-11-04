Iranians Observe National Day Against Global Arrogance

By Staff, Agencies

Iranians commemorated the National Day of Fighting against Global Arrogance in countrywide rallies on Tuesday morning.

People in the capital city of Tehran held a rally that began from the Palestine Square and marched toward the former US embassy -known as the Den of Espionage.

Similar rallies have been held in over 900 other cities across the country.

Demonstrators, mostly school and university students, expressed their opposition to the arrogant policies and attitudes of the enemies, particularly the US and the Zionist entiy.

On November 4, 1979, and in less than a year after the victory of the Islamic Revolution that toppled a US-backed monarchy, Iranian university students who called themselves "students following the line of [the late] Imam [Khomeini]" seized the US embassy in Tehran, which had become a center of espionage and planning to overthrow the newly established Islamic system in Iran.

The students who seized the embassy later published documents proving that the compound was indeed engaged in plans and measures to overthrow the Islamic Republic.

Every year on the 13th day of the Iranian month of Aban, the Iranian nation, particularly the students, hold rallies across the country to mark the day.