Precision Support Brings the “Tal Shamayim” Project to a Definitive End

By Latifa Al-Husseini

“Israeli” “Kan” correspondent Itay Blumental, responding to a question from the channel’s anchor, reported that the “Israeli” Air Force has decided to shut down the “Tal Shamayim” project in the north — the giant surveillance balloon that had been stationed in the Lower Galilee — a year and a half after it sustained a direct hit from Hezbollah at the height of the fighting in the north.

Blumental noted that the project’s purpose was to enhance the Air Force’s aerial surveillance formation in detecting intercontinental missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles.

The project, which cost hundreds of millions of shekels, has now been officially terminated, with the soldiers who operated the system reassigned to other aerial monitoring units within the Air Force.

Blumental also pointed out that several questions had been raised during the early days of the balloon’s operation regarding its ability to transmit data under harsh weather conditions — particularly given its exposure and vulnerability to external threats.

He also quoted the “Israeli” army spokesperson as saying that “a study of the unit’s mission is currently underway, while its personnel continue to serve in several sites within the formation, in accordance with their training and capabilities.”

Returning to the incident itself — it took place amid the operations of the Islamic Resistance’s Support Front for the Resistance in Gaza. On May 15, 2024, the operation was carried out using three shoulder-fired missiles: the first struck the command-and-control unit, the second hit the operating crew and the third destroyed the launch unit.

According to the operation statement, the targeted area belongs to Unit 869 — the formation responsible for military intelligence collection along the Lebanese border — which operates a SkyStar 330 balloon that conducts medium-range intelligence missions.