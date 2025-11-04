Trump Endorses Cuomo for Mayor of New York

By Staff, Agencies

President Donald Trump urged New Yorkers in his strongest terms yet to vote for former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the city’s mayoral race on the eve of the election.

Trump wrote on Truth Social Monday, “Whether you personally like Andrew Cuomo or not, you really have no choice,” adding that Cuomo “is capable of it” while Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani “is not!”

His support for Cuomo could alienate Democrats while appealing to Republicans, as primary challenger Mamdani links Cuomo to Trump and vows to oppose entrenched interests.

Cuomo on Monday dismissed Trump’s endorsement, insisting that the president was simply opposing Mamdani. “He’s not endorsing me. He’s opposing Mamdani,” Cuomo said.

Trump, a Queens native, has long attacked Mamdani, falsely calling him a communist, and vowed to cut most federal funds if he wins Tuesday.

In response, Mamdani told CNN’s Erin Burnett on Monday night that the president is threatened by his campaign.

Mamdani said on “OutFront,” “Like his, we’ve diagnosed the crisis… But unlike him, we’re actually going to deliver on that,” adding it’s a contrast Cuomo “can’t bear to see.”

Mamdani had reacted to Trump’s backing of Cuomo earlier Monday at a canvas event in his Assembly district in Queens.

Mamdani said, “The MAGA movement’s embrace of Andrew Cuomo… is the best mayor for Donald Trump and his administration, not for New York City or New Yorkers.”

The president previously offered tepid support for Cuomo, casting the election as a choice between the better of two bad options, while discounting the Republican candidate, Curtis Sliwa.

Trump told CBS’ “60 Minutes,” “I’m not a fan of Cuomo… but if it’s going to be between a bad Democrat and a communist, I’m going to pick the bad Democrat all the time.”

Mamdani quickly seized on Trump’s comments in that interview, posting his congratulations to Cuomo on X on Sunday and adding, “I know how hard you worked for this.”

Trump discouraged voters from backing Sliwa, writing, “A vote for Curtis Sliwa [who looks much better without the beret!] is a vote for Mamdani,” though he stopped short of demanding the Republican nominee quit the race.

Polls show Mamdani leading Cuomo by double digits, with Sliwa in third, though he still falls short of a majority.

Elon Musk, a Trump ally, endorsed Cuomo over Mamdani and Sliwa, writing on X, “Bear in mind that a vote for Curtis is really a vote for Mumdumi or whatever his name is.”

Cuomo, who clashed with Trump during the pandemic, highlights his past dealings with the former president as an asset, arguing Mamdani is too inexperienced to handle him.

The president, campaigning virtually for other states Monday night, targeted New York on social media, attacking Gov. Hochul over soaring energy prices and vowing to review the city’s congestion pricing.