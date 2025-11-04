Please Wait...

Loyal to the Pledge

"Israeli" Settlers Seize Hundreds of Acres of Palestinian Farmland in West Bank

Zionist Entity access_time 10 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” settlers, backed by the entity’s military forces, have seized hundreds of acres of Palestinian farmland in the southern occupied West Bank as part of an ongoing land grab campaign, according to Palestinian officials.

Local sources reported on Monday that settlers began plowing agricultural land belonging to residents of the town of Idhna, west of Al-Khalil [“Hebron”], to prepare it for takeover. The operation was carried out under the protection of “Israeli” troops, who fired tear gas and sound bombs at Palestinians attempting to resist the incursion.

Idhna’s mayor, Jaber Tmeizi, denounced the move as “an act of aggression against private Palestinian property,” noting that the town has already lost most of its land since 1948. “This land is ours; we inherited it from our ancestors, and we will not give it up,” he affirmed.

Officials said the latest confiscation is part of “Israel’s” broader strategy to expand settlements across the occupied West Bank.

The Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission documented over 7,150 settler attacks in the past two years, which have left 36 Palestinians martyred and displaced 33 Bedouin communities. During the same period, settlers established 114 new outposts on occupied land.

Overall, the last two years have seen 1,065 Palestinians martyred and nearly 10,000 others injured in the West Bank — figures that highlight the growing violence and systematic dispossession under “Israeli” occupation.

