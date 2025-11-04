Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

Pezeshkian: Iran’s Defense Forces at Their Strongest

Pezeshkian: Iran’s Defense Forces at Their Strongest
folder_openIran access_time 9 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

President Masoud Pezeshkian said Iran’s defense power has significantly increased compared to the period before the 12-day war in June, warning that any enemy mistake will face a swift, crushing, and painful response.

In comments at a meeting with the governor and parliamentarians of the southern province of Kerman on Monday, Pezeshkian stated that while Iran seeks no war or confrontation, its current defensive power is far beyond what it was before the recent 12-day imposed war.

He also warned that any hostile mistake will be met with a swift, crushing, and painful response.

The president stressed that the enemy seeks to weaken and divide Iran and other Islamic nations, urging Muslim countries to stand united against common adversaries.

Pezeshkian further remarked that despite domestic challenges and imbalances, along with growing external pressures and sanctions, Iran can turn these obstacles into opportunities through regional cooperation.

“It is true that alongside internal difficulties and imbalances, we are also facing increasing pressure and sanctions,” he noted.

“But if we make proper use of the numerous neighboring countries’ potential, we can certainly neutralize the sanctions and even turn them into serious opportunities for enhancing regional cooperation and strengthening unity among the countries of the region,” the president declared.

Iran iranian capabilities iran defense system IsraeliOccupation MasoudPezeshkian

Comments

  1. Related News
President: Iran’s Defense Forces at Their Strongest

President: Iran’s Defense Forces at Their Strongest

9 hours ago
Iranians Observe National Day Against Global Arrogance

Iranians Observe National Day Against Global Arrogance

11 hours ago
IRG Asserts Unmatched Readiness Since 12-Day War

IRG Asserts Unmatched Readiness Since 12-Day War

11 hours ago
Imam Khamenei: Iran’s Conflict with US Goes Beyond Tactics

Imam Khamenei: Iran’s Conflict with US Goes Beyond Tactics

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 04-11-2025 Hour: 07:19 Beirut Timing

whatshot