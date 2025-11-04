Pezeshkian: Iran’s Defense Forces at Their Strongest

By Staff, Agencies

President Masoud Pezeshkian said Iran’s defense power has significantly increased compared to the period before the 12-day war in June, warning that any enemy mistake will face a swift, crushing, and painful response.

In comments at a meeting with the governor and parliamentarians of the southern province of Kerman on Monday, Pezeshkian stated that while Iran seeks no war or confrontation, its current defensive power is far beyond what it was before the recent 12-day imposed war.

He also warned that any hostile mistake will be met with a swift, crushing, and painful response.

The president stressed that the enemy seeks to weaken and divide Iran and other Islamic nations, urging Muslim countries to stand united against common adversaries.

Pezeshkian further remarked that despite domestic challenges and imbalances, along with growing external pressures and sanctions, Iran can turn these obstacles into opportunities through regional cooperation.

“It is true that alongside internal difficulties and imbalances, we are also facing increasing pressure and sanctions,” he noted.

“But if we make proper use of the numerous neighboring countries’ potential, we can certainly neutralize the sanctions and even turn them into serious opportunities for enhancing regional cooperation and strengthening unity among the countries of the region,” the president declared.