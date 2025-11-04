Iran: Qalibaf Warns Against Threats to National Independence

By Staff, Agencies

Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf cautioned that the ultimate goal of arrogant powers is to undermine Iran’s independence and sovereignty, stressing that such efforts will never succeed against the steadfast will of the Iranian nation.

Speaking at a rally in Tehran on Tuesday, marking the National Day of Fighting against Global Arrogance, Qalibaf said this day symbolizes the loud and unified declaration of the Iranian people that they will never accept domination and will stand firm against arrogance.

He said this principle forms the foundation of Iran’s foreign policy, as international relations must always be based on national interests.

“A country that lacks independence has neither national dignity, nor credibility, nor power, nor lasting progress,” he stated.

Qalibaf emphasized that the hostility of the global hegemonic system continues unchanged. “Today, the nature of the system of arrogance has not changed… They assassinate our scientists in the heart of Tehran and believe that a powerful Iran should not exist — and if it does, it must not be independent.”

Referring to the recent developments, he said the 12-day war once again demonstrated that although the faces of the arrogant powers may have changed, their hostility and brutality toward independent nations, particularly Iran, remain constant.

“By using phrases like ‘preemptive strike,’ they try to conceal their criminal nature, but the truth is that they oppose a strong and independent Iran,” Qalibaf added.

He further noted that there should be no doubt about the intentions of the global arrogant powers.

“Their ultimate goal is nothing but extortion and domination. Even today, the president of the United States, with the same old mentality, seeks to bargain away and seize the independence and welfare of the Iranian people through empty promises and political games,” Qalibaf warned.