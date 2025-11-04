Trump: Not Considering Tomahawks for Ukraine, Says Conflict Should ‘Fight Itself Out’

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump said he is “not really” considering sending long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine, arguing that Kiev and Moscow should be left to “fight it out.”

Speaking aboard Air Force One on Sunday, Trump responded to questions about a CNN report claiming the Pentagon had approved the transfer, noting that while the situation could change, he is not pursuing it at this time.

In recent weeks, Trump has sent mixed signals on the issue, neither confirming nor completely ruling out the delivery of Tomahawks. Moscow has warned that such a move would harm the ongoing US-Russia rapprochement and worsen bilateral relations without altering the situation on the battlefield.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova criticized the idea, saying that supplying weapons to what she called a “terrorist regime” would contradict Trump’s campaign promises and would not help bring peace.

Trump added that the conflict should continue until both sides are ready for a settlement. When asked if there was a “final straw” that would prove Russia is unwilling to end the war, he replied there was not. “Sometimes you have to let it fight out. And they’re fighting, and they’re fighting it out,” he said, acknowledging that the war has been extremely difficult for both sides.

Despite pledging to broker peace, Trump’s direct talks with Moscow earlier this year, as well as renewed negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, have failed to produce significant progress—something he has publicly expressed frustration about.