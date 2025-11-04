Lebanon: Berri Champions Resistance and Lebanese Army Resolve

By Staff

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri reiterated Lebanon’s firm stance against “Israeli” aggression and emphasized the role of the Resistance and the Lebanese Army in defending the country’s sovereignty.

Addressing a delegation from the Islamic Broadcasting Union, Berri affirmed that “The Resistance has fully adhered to the terms of the ceasefire agreement.”

He also noted that the Lebanese Army has deployed over 9,000 soldiers and officers in the South Litani area, underlining that while the army “can deploy along internationally recognized borders,” “Israel’s” occupation of large parts of southern Lebanon, acknowledged in UNIFIL reports, continues to obstruct full deployment.

Criticizing “Israel’s” record, Berri asked, “When, where, and how has ‘Israel’ ever complied with a single clause of the ceasefire agreement”

He also addressed certain domestic critiques of the Resistance, asking, “Is there any country in the world that denies the purest chapter of its history?”

On diplomatic matters, the Lebanese parliament speaker recalled discussions with US envoy Morgan Ortagus during her recent visit, which focused on “Israeli” claims of weapons flows from Syria and ongoing negotiations.

He dismissed these claims as “pure lies,” noting that the US, which monitors the skies via satellites and other means, is fully aware of the falsehoods.

Regarding the talks, Berri explained that there is a “Mechanism” that meets periodically and can involve civilian or military specialists if needed, similar to what occurred during the demarcation of the Blue Line and maritime borders.

On normalization with “Israel”, Berri expressed confidence that “the Lebanese people will say no to normalization.”

He further stressed that the most critical battle for Lebanese citizens, especially in the south, is “to remain steadfast and on their land despite daily killings by ‘Israeli’ occupation forces and their war machinery.”

Finally, Berri confirmed that the first coordination meeting for reconstruction in Al-Musaylih marks the beginning of planning efforts to rebuild affected areas and support local communities