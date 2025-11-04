Sheikh Qassem’s Speech at the Opening of Ardi Souk Exhibition

Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

The speech of Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem at the opening of the Ardi [My Land] Market exhibition on Sunday, November 2, 2025.

In the name of Allah, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful.

All praise is due to Allah, the Lord of the worlds. Peace and blessings be upon the noblest of creation—our Master, our Beloved, our Leader, Abu al-Qasim Muhammad—and upon his pure and virtuous household, his chosen and righteous companions, and upon all the prophets and the righteous until the Day of Judgment.

Peace, mercy, and blessings of God be upon you all.

The Ardi Market for local produce, agricultural goods, and handicrafts is a creative, developmental, and productive initiative.

In fact, we must express our gratitude to the Jihad Al-Binaa Development Association, which has worked tirelessly over the years to make this market—and the broader effort behind it—a reality that serves people, particularly farmers and artisans.

I was especially drawn to the event’s slogan: “My land belongs to its people.” Indeed, it does. Those participating in this market are the people of the land—they are its rightful owners, those who have worked it, sacrificed for it, and brought it to life.

Those who returned to South Lebanon and stood firm in their villages, confronting “Israel” with their very bodies, presented a scene of honor and pride before the entire world. Their steadfastness was one of the key reasons “Israel” was forced to withdraw.

Today, the resilient people of the South stand once again on the frontlines, harvesting olives and fruits of the land—a living embodiment of sovereignty and independence in every sense of the word. These are the brave and true patriots, who have given their sons, husbands, men, and women for the sake of holding on to their land and returning to it.

This exhibition is for all Lebanese—not for any one community, sect, or group.

Ardi is a market for all Lebanese, for every inch of this country bears one name: Lebanon. There is no land that belongs to one sect over another.

Lebanon is one—united and interconnected. Its name is the same in the South, the Bekaa, the mountains, the North, Beirut and the southern suburbs [Dahiyeh]. The name is Lebanon, the land is Lebanon, and it belongs to all of us. Every piece of this soil is part of Lebanon—of all Lebanon, and for all Lebanese.

Those who own the land own the future, while occupation is a passing existence. Those who resist reclaim their land; those who surrender lose themselves, their land, and their future. That is the true equation.

In politics, we speak of commitment under the framework of the Taif Agreement, which represents the social contract agreed upon by the Lebanese.

But as for the land, it belongs to all of us. And when it comes to governance, administration, and law, the ceiling remains the Taif. Anyone who claims to adhere to the Taif Agreement cannot pick and choose parts of it while discarding others.

The first principle in the Taif is sovereignty—the expulsion of the “Israeli” enemy, the liberation of the land, and unity among citizens, where the pain of one in any area is shared by all. That is the true meaning of citizenship.

Today, we inaugurate the Ardi Market, centered around agriculture—a reminder that God Almighty has entrusted this earth to us so that we may cultivate it. The Almighty says:

“Have you not seen that Allah has subjected for you whatever is in the heavens and whatever is on the earth, and has lavished His favors upon you, both seen and unseen?” (Luqman, 20)

“It is Allah Who created the heavens and the earth and sends down rain from the sky, causing fruits to grow as a provision for you.” (Ibrahim, 32)

Blessed are you, for this sustenance is a gift from God that none can take away.

The Messenger of God (peace and blessings be upon him and his family) said:

“Whoever plants a tree and it bears fruit, God will reward him for every bit of fruit it yields.”

Reflect on this profound teaching: planting is not merely a means of livelihood or personal gain; it is an act of worship and life-giving. You cultivate the land, and it gives back to you. You preserve it, and through that act, you earn divine reward.

Imam Al-Sadiq (peace be upon him) said: “Farmers are the treasures of humanity; they cultivate what God, the Mighty and Exalted, has made good.”

May God bless you, farmers, artisans, and all those who help revive this land of ours in beloved Lebanon. For it is through this revival that we ensure continuity and a future for our coming generations.

Hezbollah established the Jihad Al-Binaa Association to serve people wholeheartedly—on the basis of giving, not taking. And in 2020, the Sayyed of the Nation’s Martyrs, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah (may God’s mercy be upon him), launched the call for “Agricultural and Industrial Jihad.”

By this, he meant a national awakening in agriculture and industry to achieve local production, consumption, and exchange so that Lebanon would no longer remain burdened by dependence on foreign sources and debt.

Jihad Al-Binaa has accomplished remarkable work—improving agriculture, beekeeping, honey production, livestock development, expanding farmers’ markets, assisting in exports, launching agricultural mobilization, supporting food producers and developing handicraft industries.

All these efforts serve the farmer, and we must stand with them and strengthen this sector. Unfortunately, the state has neglected both the agricultural and industrial sectors.

Consider this: the 2026 agricultural budget is around $25 million—just 0.45% of the total national budget. The industrial sector receives barely $2 million, or 0.031%! Is that reasonable? These sectors deserve far greater investment.

We are not saying, “Give handouts to farmers.” We are saying: Provide them with the tools, infrastructure, and support systems they need to improve production and sell their goods, as Jihad Al-Binaa does.

Jihad Al-Binaa gives; it does not take. It builds, supports, and provides collective services that lighten the farmers’ burdens.

The state must adopt a real program to make full use of our land. Lebanon’s soil is rich, fertile, and productive; it yields the best crops.

What we need is proper support and fair marketing to reduce the layers between farmer and consumer so that prices are fair and products reach the people.

We thank Jihad Al-Binaa and all those who contribute to this effort—farmers, producers, and vendors from across Lebanon—may this initiative continue to grow and yield greater results.

Now, regarding the current situation, I will make three points:

First: The United States claims it wants to solve Lebanon’s problems, stop “Israeli” aggression, and preserve Lebanon’s sovereignty. But experience has proven that America is not an honest broker. It is the main sponsor of aggression—supporting and deepening it in Lebanon and across the region.

Notice: whenever a US envoy visits Lebanon or makes a statement—here or abroad—“Israeli” attacks intensify. Their statements are almost always an excuse for “Israel’s” crimes, portraying it as responsible and Lebanon as negligent or non-compliant, pressuring our army and stripping Lebanon of its sovereignty.

America has given Lebanon nothing.

I ask: what has been its stance on the more than 5,000 “Israeli” violations of Lebanese sovereignty? We have not heard a single condemnation, not even a mild request for “Israel” to stop. On the contrary, they justify it. There have been attacks on the Lebanese Army and on UNIFIL, both of which have issued statements. So where is America’s response?

Some now blame the Lebanese Army, asking, “Why didn’t it act faster?”—as if any defensive act by Lebanon makes “Israel’s” aggression justifiable as self-defense.

When the President of the Republic instructed the army to respond, a US official accused it of acting alongside the Resistance! Since when did defending Lebanese land become a crime? Since when is reinforcing sovereignty an offense?

The U.S. considers any defense of Lebanon contrary to its interests. And what is its stance on “Israel’s” killing of civilians, its destruction of farms and infrastructure, its burning of trees, and its incursions? What justification is there for the heinous crime in Blida—the assassination of martyr Ibrahim Salameh inside a municipal building, as he slept? Or the killing of martyrs Suleiman in Bayada, the slain engineers, or the murdered family in Bint Jbeil? Or the destruction of bulldozers and equipment in Msayleh and Sinay?

All are crimes against civilians, against life, and against Lebanon’s right to sovereignty.

Let it be clear: intimidation will not shake our resolve or our alliance with the Resistance.

We are not advocates of surrender or defeat. We will never accept either. Our bond with our land is stronger than their military power, and the sacrifices we’ve made are a sacred trust—a bridge to our children’s future.

“Israel” can kill, but it cannot extinguish our dignity. It can occupy, but it cannot last. It can bomb, but it cannot uproot our love for the land or our will to be free.

To our partners in this nation, I say:

When you stand with your fellow citizens in other areas, you stand with Lebanon itself. Lebanon is one; its land is one; and we must all stand together. We do not ask you to support us—that is your duty in any case. We only ask that you do not stab Lebanon in the back or serve “Israeli” interests.

Before you lies this wide-scale aggression against civilians, infrastructure, and property—where are your statements? Where are your positions? Let us begin from here.

The government bears responsibility for sovereignty—achieved through the expulsion of the “Israeli” entity, the liberation and reconstruction of our land, and the freeing of prisoners. When this happens, the doors to stability and national recovery will open wide.

We can work out our internal issues among ourselves, but we will not take orders from anyone, nor will we allow Lebanon to be molded in their image. The state must follow up on these violations. The stance of President Joseph Aoun, in ordering the army to confront “Israeli” incursions, is a responsible one—and must be built upon.

The positions of Lebanon’s three leaders, ministers, and officials also point in the right direction. Thank God, today we see a unified front—state, Resistance and people—all standing as one against “Israeli” aggression. Let us strengthen this unity and raise our voices even louder.

I call on and urge the Lebanese government to place on its agenda a plan to support the Lebanese Army, so it can better confront “Israeli” aggression—and to set a timeline for this effort in South Lebanon. This is a collective responsibility.

The path of sovereignty is the path that protects Lebanon, and Lebanon today faces real danger from American arrogance and “Israeli” expansionism.

The Uli al-Baa’s Battle was a battle of steadfastness that protected Lebanon, and now, for eleven months, another battle of endurance continues—one that has also shielded our nation. This is our land, and we will reclaim it, God willing, with our united hands.

Finally, let us speak of the homeland. What is it? What defines patriotism? True patriotism means sovereignty, independence, and freedom. The goal of the Resistance is to liberate and protect the homeland. The goal of “Israel” is aggression and occupation.

Every Lebanese bears responsibility in confronting that aggression—militarily, politically, culturally, morally and educationally—each according to their role. We are not taking anyone’s place, nor do we claim anyone’s role. But using “Israeli” logic and justifying it under the guise of patriotism only serves “Israel”.

Let such excuses end. The more united we are, the faster we will reclaim our sovereignty and liberate Lebanon.

There is an indirect agreement between Lebanon and “Israel” signed on November 27, 2024—a new phase and starting point. “Israel” must implement it, as Lebanon already has, and pressure must be applied to ensure it does. Any new agreement would only absolve “Israel” of its crimes and reset the counter for more aggression.

If “Israel” seeks the security of its settlements, that is already guaranteed in the agreement. But if the aim is to strip Lebanon of its strength, that is a step on the road to "Greater 'Israel'"—and we will not accept it, nor will any true patriot in Lebanon.

Lebanon’s strength is its shield and deterrent, and the facts have proven this. Let us preserve that strength for the sake of our future generations.

Thank you all for your participation. We thank Jihad Al-Binaa for its generosity and sacrifices. And I ask my dear brother, Dr. Hussein Al-Hajj Hassan, head of the Baalbek-Hermel parliamentary bloc, to represent me in cutting the ribbon to officially mark the opening of the exhibition.

Thank you once again, and peace, mercy, and blessings of God be upon you all.